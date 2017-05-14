JOWST: – Our best Appearance yet

As number 17 of 26 participants, Norway’s Eurovision hope JOWST was on stage in Kiev on Saturday night.

By 1.30 pm we will know were we will stand.

This year’s Norwegian contribution, “Grab The Moment”, features text by Jonas McDonnell and is composed by Joakim With Steen, aka JOWST. The vocalist is Aleksander Walmann.

Walmann has had an increasingly more powerful performance than during the last test. And not least, the much-featured LED mask of Joakim With Steen seemed to work as it was supposed to.

– We made our absolute best performance tonight. Best ever! He says from “green room” via NRK’s press contact.

“We are so incredibly happy and proud,” says singer Walmann.

© NTB Scanpix /Norway Today