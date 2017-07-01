June set new rainfall records

June was not the summer month you might have expected, even with some really nice days included. Several rainfall records were also broken.

Admittedly, the Meteorological Institute may announce that with only 1.6 millimeters of rainfall, June was the driest June month at the Hopen observation site in Svalbard since measurements began in 1944, but that little tidbid is probably buried under the humidity records smashed on the mainland.

Most rainfall drenched the land on the 29th of June at the Sand I / Ryfylke II measuring station in Suldal municipality in Rogaland, with a record of 314.3 millimeters during the month.

The previous record, set in 2011, was 290.6 millimeters of rainfall. A powerful improvement or deterioration – whichever way you look at it. Here, the rainfall has been measured since 1932.

Then followed Hatlestrand in Kvinnherad municipality in Hordaland, which registered 296.3 millimeters of precipitation on the 29th of June. The previous record, set in 1964, was 270 millimeters. In Hatlestrand, measurements have been taken since 1943.

At Postmyr in Drangedal in Telemark, on June 8th, a new record was set for 24 hours of rainfall, with 85.2 millimeters. Here, there’s been measurement since 1895, and the previous record of 76 millimeters was set as far back as June 29, 1927.

