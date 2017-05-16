The Minister of Justice states that May 17th will be safe

Relax, we are safe, states Minister of Justice

Minister of Justice and Public Security, Per-Willy Amundsen (Progress Party), states that the police have taken the necessary measures to make it safe to celebrate The National day, May 17th.

The Justice Minister promises that it will be safe in the streets in Wednesday, according to ABC News.

– My invitation is to celebrate the national day as it has always been done. That we go together and all celebrate this symbolic day, Amundsen told the online newspaper.

Amundsen might just have forgotten about the years Norway was occupied by Nazi-Germany, and the time before Norway gained independence from Sweden in 1905 – but we understand what he is trying to convey.

Police are on their toes

The Minister of Justice has the understanding that some people may be afraid. He reassures that the police have taken the necessary measures, such as more police in the streets and other measures that are not as visible.

– We put in place every measure we consider necessary to safeguard the safety in a good way, he says.

Stays in the Capital

PST informs ABC News that there is no change in the assessed threat level in lieu of the National day. The Minister of Justice will celebrate the day in Oslo.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today