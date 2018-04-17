Justice Minister Wara challenges the gangs of the capital

Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara (Frp) alerts the police force online to fight gang crime in Oslo.

“We are in control, but the clock is ticking,” says Wara to VG.

He states that while Oslo is a much safer city than other cities in Europe, of the same size, the crime rate among children and young adults, for the first time since 2012 has increased.

It’s about gangs that take care of “their areas” and recruitment young people to sell hash in their schools.

While Wara’s predecessor, Sylvi Listhaug, announced that abuse of children would be one of her foremost struggles, Wara says his biggest concern is the development of gangs in Oslo.

– “When we ask, which other cities have succeeded in this, the answer is none. That means we have a formidable task: We have to succeed with something that no one else has succeeded in before,” Wara said.

Wara promises no more money, but says that it can be as common with police patrols online as physically on the streets.

“The police have received new legal procedures that they have not yet taken into account, which specifically focuses on data surveillance and data readings. The gangs communicate via the internet and Facebook, and can therefore move fast through the city,” says Wara.

