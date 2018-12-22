Killers mapped tourists before kills

A source near the murder investigation in Morocco told VG newspaper that the suspected perpetrators of the killing, mapped tourists in the area before the double murder.

The three men who were arrested on a bus outside Marrakech, suspected of being behind the murders of Norwegian, Maren Ueland and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark, had stayed in the mountainous area where the women were traveling for several days wrote VG newspaper.

During interrogation, it had emerged that they were there disguised as shepherds, while they mapped the tourists in the mountain area, said VG’s source.

The men hiked up in the mountains just after they recorded the video where they swore allegiance to the extremist group, IS. On Saturday, shortly before the murder, a fourth person is thought to have joined the others.

The two Scandinavian women were on a hiking trip at Toubkal in the Atlas Mountains when they were killed. The double murder is being investigated as a terrorist act, and the authorities have confirmed that the video where the four men swear allegiance to IS is authentic.

However, it has not been established whether they had contact with the extremist group or whether they acted on their own initiative.

After the murder, three of the men were captured on a surveillance camera while on their way to Marrakech, out of the mountain area. The recording was taken a few hours before a French couple found the murdered women at their tent.

On Friday, it was known that another nine men were arrested in in connection to the case. They are suspected of being part of the same network as the four men arrested earlier this week.

