Kim Jong-uns sister, Kim Yo-Jong, ate Saturday lunch with South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in in the Presidential Palace in Seoul.

The meeting began just after 11.00 local time, with a subsequent lunch.There were also several other high-ranking North Korean officials, and the lunch was the most important meeting between the two countries for many years.

Moon and Kim Yo-jong greeted each other for the first time on Friday during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

The South Korean president has a strong wish that the Olympic Games should help restore communication with North Korea, and possibly open talks about the Korean Peninsula.

The North Korean delegation, consisting of 22 people, arrived in South Korea on Friday. The delegation is headed by North Korea’s ceremonial head, 90 year old, Kim Yong-nam. He is the most senior North Korean official to have visited South Korea since the Korean War in 1950 to 53.

Kim Jong-O’s sister ate lunch with Moon

