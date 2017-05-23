King with condolences after Manchester terror

King Harald has sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night.

The condolence is published on the Kongehus website.

“It made me terribly sad to receive the tragic news about the terrorist attack in Manchester, which took so many lives and led to terrible damage,” wrote King Harald.

“I send my condolences and ask you to convey my deepest compassion on behalf of the Norwegian people to the surviving families and to those who are injured,” he continues.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

