King Harald hospitalized

King Harald is hospitalized

King Harald was admitted to the Rikshospital (University Hospital in Oslo) on Friday due to an infection, according to the Royal House.

– His Majesty The king was admitted to the Rikshospitalet in Oslo on Friday because of an infection. The situation is satisfactory and the king is quite well, the Royal House writes in a press release.

The royal house has informed VG that the King’s program for Monday has been canceled.

Tomorrow, the King should have met the Chief of the Navy, and representatives of the National Spiritual Council of Bahá’íar. He also was due to meet with brigadier Jon Morten Mangersnes and the head of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

– beyond that is nothing is canceled , says Communications Director Sven Gjeruldsen to VG.

The Royal House does not want to eleborate what kind of infection the King is suffering or how long he will be hospitalized

The king turned 80 on February 21 of this year and has had an extensive program lately.

The King’s diseases

In 2003, the King was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer and was operated at the Radium Hospital in the same year. In 2005, he became ill again and was provided with an artificial heart valve when he was operated for subvalvular aortic stenosis at the Rikshospitalet.

From King Harald was 16 years old until he became seriously ill in 2003, he used to smoke 45 cigarettes a day.

In the occasion of King Harald and Queen Sonja’s 80th anniversaries, the Government arranged a large party dinner for the two on May 10.

King Harald has been Norway’s reigning Monarch since his father, King Olav V, died in January 1991.

© Slottet / VG / Norway Today