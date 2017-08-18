King Harald touring the US next week

King Harald travels next week to an official visit to the United States to inspect the NATO headquarters and one of the National Defense Command Centers.

The official visit was first made public on Friday afternoon, according to the Royal Court because the program for the trip had not been completed before.

– His Majesty the King will visit NATO’s headquarters in Norfolk by invitation, Deputy Communications Manager Sven Gj. Gjeruldsen at the Royal Court tells NTB.

The visit to NATO’s headquarters in the state of Virginia will take place on Wednesday, 23 August. Next Friday, August 25, King Harald will visit the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), which is one of the nine common main commands of the US Department of Defense. The command is responsible for, inter alia, US special forces and headquartered at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

The details of the visit beyond this have not been announced, but it is apparent from the royal house’s program that Crown Prince Haakon should be regent at least until September 1.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today