King and Queen’s Anniversary Monogram is ready

A special anniversary monogram has been created for the occasion of King Harald and Queen Sonja both celebrating their 80th birthdays this year.

The Anniversary monogram will be available in four different versions, informs the royal household. In addition to the original version in four colurs, they have made a version in gold, one in black and one version in white.

Of the royal couple, it is King Harald who celebrates his 80th birthday first – which happens on the 21 February. On the 4th of July it is Queen Sonja’s turn. In his New Year speech to the Norwegian people, King Harald said that it is a bit unreal to turn 80 years old.

– Like so many older people have experienced before us, one feels rarely as old as that figure implies. For us it’s a bit unreal, the King said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

