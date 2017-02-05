Kiosk robbery in Oslo

A kiosk holder on Tullinløkka in Oslo was robbed at knifepoint early on Sunday. The perpetrator grabbed an unknown amount of money and ran.

The police were notified of the robbery at 03.08.

‘An employee was threatened with a knife. Then the perpetrator took the money and ran away. We are now working to secure evidence, talking to the victim and watching security video’, said operations manager, Tor Jøkling, of Oslo police.

‘The offender was of African origin, 1.70 meters tall, with short, black hair. He wore a hooded sweatshirt, and a thin black windbreaker, and he spoke an eastern dialect. We are interested in tips from the public in case anyone on the spot saw someone running from the kiosk from outside’, said Jøkling.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today