Kirkens Bymisjon (The Church City Mission) offers rapid HIV test

Kirkens Bymisjon has launched a rapid response HIV test

Kirkens Bymisjon has launched a rapid response HIV test that gives an answer in a few minutes.

In a press release, Kirkens Bymisjon announced that, as of Wednesday, the free and anonymous test will be offered in Norway’s four largest cities, Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim and Stavanger.

‘Migrants are particularly vulnerable, and are more prone to infection. They deserve a good means of safeguarding their sexual health.

Therefore, we’ve now opened quick-access services in several cities, and launched a new website with information, and easy access to contraception,’ said General Secretary, Adelheid Firing Hvambsal, in Kirkens Bymisjon.

Of the 220 people who had proven to be HIV positive in Norway last year, more than half had an immigrant background.

Several had proven to have long-term HIV infection, even after long periods of stay in Norway. It showed that many people had previously avoided the test, and it may indicate a large number of undiagnosed people among this group, according to Kirkens Bymisjon.

The minute long test simply consists of taking a blood sample from the finger, and the individual will receive the test results while they wait.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today