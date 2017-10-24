Climate change has already cost North America billions

Climate change already costs Americans billions of dollars each year, and costs are expected to rise according to a report from authorities.

A report released on Monday concluded that the US government has spent around $ 350 billion over the past decade on disaster relief programs, and to cover losses after flooding, and destroyed crops.

The figure doesn’t include losses from forest fires and hurricanes this year, which are expected to be among the most expensive in the history of the United States.

The report says there is currently no strategic plan to deal with these recurring costs, which can (and if,as some sceptics are saying on many independent internet sites, will) grow to budgetary costs of $35 billion a year by 2050.

President Donald Trump has called climate change ‘fantasy’, reported the AP news agency.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today