King Harald visits areas affected by the floods

King Harald visited residents of Kristiansand and Birkenes municipalities on Monday, which were hit by floods recently.

The storm that ravaged southern Norway in early October caused major damage. The royal house itself has taken the initiative to visit the flooded areas at Tovdalselva in Kristiansand and Birkenes.

“It’s good that he is coming here. It shows that he cares and will engage with the people,” said Roy Pedersen to NRK.

Pedersen got his home destroyed during the flood and is one of those who, during the royal visit, was able to talk about his experience.

Representatives of Kristiansand and Birkenes municipalities, Civil Defense, health and care services and stakeholders will also tell the king about the efforts made during and after the floods.

Furthermore, King Harald will meet the mayor and councilor in Tvedestrand, who will talk about the flood that hit the city last weekend.

