Krekar case goes to court in Italy in May

The trial of Mulla Krekar has been postponed three times,but will go to court in the northern Italian city of Bolzano on the 28th of May, said Krekar’s Italian lawyer, Enrica Franzini, to Nettavisen newspaper.

“Now everything will be clear and there will be no new postponement. The case will go as planned on May the 28th, said Franzini.

Najmuddin Faraj Ahmad, known as Mulla Krekar, was arrested in Norway in November 2015 in a coordinated action commissioned by Italian police. Italian authorities claim Krekar was leading a terrorist network called Rawti Shax, associated with the Islamic state (IS).

Among the defendants is also a 39 year old Norwegian resident of Fredrikstad, and a 43 year old Iraqi resident of Drammen.

