Krekar trial in Italy postponed until autumn

An Italian court has postponed the trial of Mullah Krekar and five other terror suspects to 23rd of October, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

The first court hearing in the case began on Monday morning in the northern Italian town of Bolzano.

The news agency ANSA writes Monday afternoon that the judges have decided that the process should be postponed until 23rd and 24th of October.

Krekar’s Italian defender, Enrica Franzini, requested that translations of tapped telephone conversations between the six should be verified by experts, since she believed that they could be misunderstood.

The court rejected the request, but a request by prosecutors got the right access to several bugs, and these must now be translated from Kurdish. Three consultants are hired to translate the material.

– It’s just a confirmation that there is a case. This fall they will find something else, says Krekar’s lawyer Brynjar Meling to news agency NTB on Monday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today