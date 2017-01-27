Kremlin: Telephone Conversation between Putin and Trump planned for Saturday

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to have a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday, according to the Kremlin.

The call is apparently the first direct contact between the two since Trump was inaugurated as president last Friday.

Enquiries from Putin’s administration come after unnamed sources at the White House said that the two will talk together on the weekend.

– Yes, I confirm this, said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Trump has said he hopes for improved relations between Russia and the United States during his presidency.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today