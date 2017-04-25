KrF will remove right to cash support for immigrant women who don’t learn Norwegian

Kristelig Folkeparti (Christian People’s Party – KrF) have pledged to introduce requirements for immigrant women to learn the rudiments of the Norwegian language to receive cash support from the Norwegian State.

‘The time has come for modernizing cash support’, said KrF Chairman, Knut Arild Hareide, to Dagbladet newspaper two days before the party’s annual conference opens in Trondheim.

‘We require that if you have lived for less than three years in Norway, and have not completed an introductory program and yet are receiving cash support, you must undergo a course of language training. But we have a different ideology to the Labour Party (Ap) and Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV), who only want to tear the cash away from poor families in Norway’, he said to the newspaper, and elaborated,

‘KrF says to the mothers, just keep your cash support, but you must learn the national language. And while you are learning the language, you will get free time allocated for your children at the kindergarten. But if they are not willing to do that, they will not receive any cash support’.

Cash support is given to parents with children between one and two years old, and with adopted children who have not begun school yet. The support is granted for a maximum of 11 months, and the child may not be receiving full-time care in kindergarten with public grants.

The scheme to remove family support to fund free kindergarten for all children is controversial, and the public committee presented its conclusions in March after studying support for families with children.

Several political parties have also proposed removing, modifying or replacing the family support system, including Høyre, Venstre, Rødt, SV, Ap og Frp.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today