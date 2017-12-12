Kripos with a new campaign to get children to talk about abuse

Through media such as Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, Kripos is now implementing a new campaign to make more children break the silence around abuse.

“Not all secrets should be kept” is the name of the campaign that Kripos also conducted last year. Then they found that more people contacted the police afterwards.

“We know that many people, especially in the age group 10 to 14 years old, first tell about the abuse to a friend or girlfriend, but that the abuse remains their secret.

An important message to this group, but also to adults who know about abuse, is that such secrets should not be kept, “said Ketil Haukaas, chief of Kripos.

Over the last four years, the number of reports of abuse against children under the age of 16 has increased by more than 175 percent. Reports of rape of children under 14 years has increased by 52 percent.

Over the next week, Kripos will try to make more children break the silence and get adults to meet them in a better way.

