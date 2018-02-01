Labor Party: Compulsory Summer Camps and Mixed Gender Swimming Lessons

The Labor Party is pushing for stronger integration policies and has submitted 22 proposals – including compulsory summer camps, among other things.

“We are going to propose to the Parliament this week that summer camps are to be integrated together with all other school subjects, and parents are not allowed to say no because of religion, or that they do not want to send the children to camp,” said parliamentary representative Masud Gharahkhani to TV 2.

The Labor Party also suggests that no exceptions should be made from mixed gender swimming lessons and that a person is not allowed to deny a job offer from NAV due to religious reasons.

In addition, they believe that schools and health centers must teach equality.

