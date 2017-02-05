Labor party will lay down the au pair scheme

Labor party wants to replace the current au pair scheme with a scheme which imposes stricter requirements on host families.

– I can confirm that the program in Labor party proposes to embed the current au pair scheme, because it no longer works as intended, says deputy Hadia Tajik to VG.

Tajik believe that many years of abuse of au pairs speak its apparent cause. The statement came a day after LO went out and claimed that the scheme has outlived its usefulness.

– We want to replace it with a new scheme, which sets clear requirements for tuition and host families undertake a cultural program, where the au pair scheme gives real cultural exchange.

The party is supported by the Left party (Venstre) and Christian Democrats (KrF).

– I fully agree with the Labor proposal that makes cultural element and au pair ‘rights more strengthened.

I have with great unrest seen any cases where au pairs have been misused and that it is increasingly the one which become a system for inexpensive maid.

I hope it is possible to tighten the system, if not I would recommend that it be wound up, says Christian Democrat spokesman Geir Bekkevold.

Read also……….Five months imprisonment in au pair case

Read also……….Ready for sentencing in au pair case

READ also……….The prosecutor will have imprisonment au pair case

Read also……….More people arrested for violations of the au pair scheme

Read also……….Couple admits abuse of the au pair scheme

Read also……….Au pairs lose their sole rights center

Read also……….Norwegian families investigated for violating the au pair scheme

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today