Labour loses the most in Oslo poll

The Labour Party falls back by two percentage points, but remains the largest political party in Aftenposten’s metropolitan poll for Oslo. Red on the other hands achieves historically large support.

Labour has support of three out of ten, according to the poll Respons has made on behalf of Aftenposten.

The Conservatives are the second largest party, but the 28.3 percent followers is a decline of almost 1 percentage points from the corresponding poll in March. After this follows FrP, which increases its voting potential by 1.2 percentage points to 11.6 per cent.

The far left gaining ground

Red (Rødt) goes up 1.2 percentage points, and the current support of 6.2 per cent of the voters is the highest they have achieved since the end of world war two.

In the survey, the respondents were also asked what they would have voted if there were municipal elections now. Here the Conservatives are the winners with more than one third of the votes, followed by Labour with somewhat above one quarter of the voters.

