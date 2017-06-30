Labour still in front of the Conservatives in Rogaland

A recent poll for Rogaland shows few changes in the positions for the county, two months after the last poll.

About a thousand Rogalanders were asked what they would have been voting if there had been elections today. The Previous measurement was made in March and there has been little change since then, shows a poll in Haugesund Avis, conducted by InFact.

The Labour Party has a 30 per cent upturn – down 0.6 percentage point from March. With that result, the party would lose its fifth mandate. The Conservatives lands at 20.7 percent – up 0.4 percentage points in course of the past two months.

Remains a non socialist county

The Progress Party (Frp) receives 15.9 per cent support – a decline of 0.7 percentage points since March. The Centre Party (Sp) falls from 12.1 percent to 10.5 percent.

The numbers for the other parties are:

KrF: 10,7 per cent , SV: 2,3 per cent, Venstre: 3,8 per cent, MDG: 3,6 per cent, Red: 1,4 per cent .

The mandates is parliament would therefrom be:

Labour (Ap): 4, Conservatives (H): 3, Progress Party (Frp): 2, Christian Democrats (KrF): 2, Centre Party (Sp): 2.

