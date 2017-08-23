Labour struggles according to another poll

Labour has support of 29 percent on a fresh poll that Norstat made for NRK. This is the second NRK poll in a row where Ap receives less than 30 per cent support.

Last week, the party received a support of 27.1 percent in what was referred to as a crisis measure. On the poll made this week, the party increases the support base by 1.9 percentage points.

If the current poll had been the result after the general elections, the Labour Party probably must seek support from the Green Party to form a Government.

– This is a wonderful opportunity for the Labour Party to renew. There are many good forces in the Labour Party who wish for a political incentive to leave the oil and venture into a green future, Rasmus Hansson (MDG) tells NRK.

Nail biting around the barrier limit

All the smallish parties, with the exception of Red, beat the barrier limit according to this poll. The stipulation gives 82 mandates to the non socialist parties. The Socialist Party, Centre Party and Labour have 78 seats in total, and can therefore secure a majority with support from the MDG, which has eight representatives.

The poll was made between August 15 and 21. It involves 774 interviews. The results are as follows:

Party Support Change Labour (Ap) 29 (+1,9) Conservatives (H) 22,4 (-1,4) Progress Party (Frp) 14,2 (+2,5) Christian Democrats (KrF) 5,1 (+0,1) Centre Party (Sp) 9,5 (+0,3) Socialist Party (SV) 5,5 (+0,3) Liberals (V) 4,0 (+0,1) Green Party (MDG) 4,4 (-0,2) Red (R) 2,7 (+0,9).

The error margin of the poll is between 1.1 and 3.2 percentage points.

