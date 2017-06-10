Labour wants even more roads – until the need changes

The Labour Party wants to build even more roads than the present Government, but Eirik Sivertsen emphasizes that future traffic can go by other avenues than today’s.

The party presents the transport plan they will use as a roadmap if there is a change of Government this autumn. There the party adds six routes to those mentioned in the Government’s proposal for the National Transport Plan towards 2029, VG writes.

-We are fundamentally committed to continuing the lift in transport. People and industry must have safe roads, good accessibility, but also a plan that will guide us towards the future, says Eirik Sivertsen. He is Transport Policy spokesperson in Labour. He points out at the same time that changes in how we travel can make some of the stretches redundant.

Last fossil car

– There is reason to think that many of us have bought our last petrol or diesel car. Both the transition to emissions-free vehicles and self-propelled cars now increase uncertainty as to what will be wise investments. The risk increases of costly mistakes, says Sivertsen. He states that Labour’s plans can be revised as new transport solutions are made available.

The party will also increase the state’s share in collective agreements in the cities to 70 percent from the current proposal of 50 percent. This will cost around NOK 9.6 billion.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today