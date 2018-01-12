Labour will no longer pay for alcohol

The Labour Party stops paying for alcohol at party events

Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre says that the Labour Party will no longer pay for alcohol at the party’s meetings. The statement was made during the NRK program “The Debate”.

– I do not interfere with people drinking alcohol or not, but we will no longer pay for it, says Støre in “The Debate” Thursday evening.

He thinks this will be a clear signal.

– Alcohol is the elephant in the room. It removes boundaries and causes people to do things that they should not do, says Støre.

The rule will be implemented as of the country council meeting at the end of the month.

The former Deputy Leader Trond Giske has previously been open about that alcohol had been a contributing factor to his unwanted behaviour in social contexts.

