Lack of nurses in Norway

According to NAV’s corporate survey, nursing is the profession with the greatest deficit of workers in Norway

The business survey from the NPD charts the demand for and the lack of workers, both in counties and businesses.

There it appears that Norwegian companies are short of a total of 33,800 people. This is an increase of more than 20 percent compared to last year.

The biggest shortage is in health and social services, followed by construction. Nurses stand out as the single most sought after competency.

– This is serious for the patients, and the Government must react. Both current and future patients need an increase in nursing, Leader of the Norwegian Nursing Association, according to Eli Gunhild By.

According to NAV, there is a shortage of 3,600 nurses, an increase from 2015, when the deficit was 2,350 nurses.

– To me this proves that the politicians are doing little and are unable to stop the growing lack of nurses. We need to ensure that there is sufficient pay and working conditions with good academic environments and more professional positions for the nurses, she says.

