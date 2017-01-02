Lack of snow has created a record interest in skating

A mild autumn, and low snow fall has led to a high rise in numbers of those skating on frozen water in many parts of the country, but if skaters don’t have the right equipment, problems can arise if the worst happens.

‘We see a record interest in ice-skating’, said author and skate enthusiast, Rolf Utgård. He has held several courses in recent months for people who are interested in learning how they can safely ice-skate.

From Trøndelag and northwards, the ice on the lakes is consideredas safe for skaters.

In western Norway, one must go over 500 meters above sea level to find good ice, while in east part of the country, the good ice lies between 100 and 300 meters above sea level.

Ten centimeters

For a body of water to be considered safe to move on, the ice should be measured ten centimeters thick.

‘This takes into account variations in the ice’, said ice adviser, Ånund Kvambekk, of the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate. He recommends taking ice spikes to wear around your neck, a rope or throw line, and a dry change of clothes in a waterproof bag, in case an accident does happen.

A rucksack with a waterproof lining can help. Moreover, it is advisable to go in groups, and measure the ice several times during the trip. You can buy an ice measure. It is a powerful spike that one digs into the ice. If you can’t knock it through, the ice is ten centimeters thick or more.

Rolf Utgård recommends obtaining long distance ice skates if you decide to skate on frozen water. They can be clipped firmly to ordinary boots.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today