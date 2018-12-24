Notice of landslide hazard for Central Norway

There is increased landslide hazard in Trøndelag and Møre & Romsdal as a result of large amounts of precipitation on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It is expected 40 millimetres of snowfall in Trøndelag and 60 to 80 mm in Møre & Romsdal, Norway’s Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) notifies.

When rising temperatures will cause snow melting, it is sufficient for the NVE to issue a yellow hazard warning for Monday and Tuesday.

– Some landslides are expected. Exposed railway and road sections can be closed, reports the directorate, imploring people to stay clear off steep slopes.

The train traffic north from Steinkjer was temporarily halted after a landslide on Christmas Eve. No passenger train was affected by the closure.

The landslide, which is around 70–80 metres wide, partly went into Byelva (City River) north of Steinkjer town centre, near the county road and the railway track. No persons are reportedly affected.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today