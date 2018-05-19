Landslide in Trøndelag isolates hundreds

Several hundred without road access after landslide in Trøndelag

50 residents and several cabin owners and campers in Snillfjord in Trøndelag are without road access after a landslide. The road will probably not open before Sunday.

At just before midnight on Friday, the police reported that there had been a landslide blocking county road #305 west of Slørdal in the Snillfjord municipality in Trøndelag. There have been no reports that anybody are missing, but the landslide has taken part of the road with it, and the road is therefore closed until further notice.

Hundreds of people are stranded in the area.

– I believe there are around 300 people stuck on the wrong side of the landslide. I’m stuck myself, but the mood is pretty good. – t does no good to mope, but I was a bit annoyed, says local farmer Asbjørn Mjønes to Adresseavisen.

Probably opens on Sunday

There is no detour for those who are located west of the landslide on County Road #305.

On Saturday evening, the Road Traffic Central informs that the process of clearing the road is virtually completed and that they have to repair the parts of the road that has disappeared.

– Opening of the road is expected tomorrow, says the Road Traffic Central.

Up to 500 meters long

Mayor of Snillfjord, John Lernes, says to Adresseavisen that the municipality has now established a crisis team. They have made sure that none of those isolated as a result of the landslide are in need of medical assistance.

– There are many cabins and a few campsites in there besides around 50 local residents, says the Mayor.

The landslide is around metres wide and up to 500 metres long.

– Three people are evacuated from a nearby cabin, while another cabin was checked and found to be empty, says Head of Operations in Trøndelag police district, Ann Kristin Øie.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today