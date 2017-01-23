Major avalanche danger in Nordland and Troms

There are three major avalanche warnings – at danger level 4 – for Nordland and Troms for Wednesday.

The forecast applies to Lyngen, Tromsø, South Troms, Troms, Lofoten and Vesterålen, Ofoten, Salten, Svartisen and Helgeland, said NVE.

Danger Level 4 is the second highest level on the avalanche alert scale. This means that traffic in avalanche areas is discouraged. Avalanches can be triggered by themselves.

The forecast concerns mainly drifting snow and at Salten and Svartisen also wet new snow avalanches.

NVE also report increased alert level (level 2) for landslides in Northern Norway and Nord-Trøndelag and danger of flooding in Troms and Nordland.

In Tromso they are now working around the clock for the city to be ready for the mild weather with heavy downpours forecasted from Wednesday.

– We have a list of problem gullies where we have experience of causing blockages and floods. They are priority, says operational manager Odd Helge Vekve on Bydrift veg Tromso municipality to Nordlys.

During Wednesday and Thursday it is expected as much as 80 to 120 millimeters of downpour in some places, mostly falling as rain.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

————-