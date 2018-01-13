Large avalanche danger on Svalbard

Mild weather and heavy rain leads to big risk of avalanches in many parts of Svalbard on Saturday, reports the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

There are areas of unstable drifting snow in the height and are weak layers in the packed snow. According to NVE drifting snow avalanches can occur.

– It will be great avalanche risk in the terrain – danger level 4 – for the whole of Nordenskiöldland. It will be danger of slush avalanches in Longyearbyen, but according to NVE there will not be a threat to the settlement, informs the Local Authority (Sysselmannen).

Longyearbyen Local Government closely follows the situation, including the situation in the Waterway Valley (Vannledningsdalen) and in the waterways leading towards the airport. The Governor states that the gangway the Pearly gate (Perleporten) over Vannledningsdalen is closed from Friday evening and until further notice for preventive reasons.

The Local Government and the Governor ask people to take precautions and follow the situation on the alert page varsom.no.

The large rainfall is reported until Sunday morning. For Longyearbyen, the precipitation is reported as rainfall.

