Large cities announcing ban on petrol

London, Los Angeles and Paris are announcing a ban on petrol powered cars

The Mayors of Paris, London, Los Angeles, Copenhagen and several other cities around the world promise to ban petrol and diesel cars in major parts of towns by 2030.

Some cities hope to be quicker in reducing emissions, and Monday’s announcement from a number of big cities is an attempt to encourage others to do the same.

The mayors promise, after a meeting in Paris, that they will “increasingly phase out combustion engines” to make the cities cleaner and more noise free.

In addition to the mayors in London, Paris and Los Angeles, Mexico City, Seattle, Barcelona, Vancouver, Milan, Quito, Cape Town and Auckland stand behind this guarantee.

Since US President Donald Trump announced that he withdraws the country from the Paris agreement, politicians in the US and other countries have increasingly taken initiatives to reduce climate emissions at local levels.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today