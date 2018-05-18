Large forest fire hazard in more areas in the country

Little rain and high temperatures cause the a very high risk of forest fires in several places in the country. Buskerud and Hedmark are among the counties where the danger is highest.

According to Yr.no, Skrimsletta in Kongsberg is the area where forest fires are the highest.

The forest fire hazard is also set to very high in others areas than in Buskerud, including Konnerud in Drammen and Todokk in Nes municipality. The same degree is set for some places in the following counties Akershus, Telemark, Vest-Agder, Troms and Hedmark.

In the latter county, a forest fire broke about five kilometers north of the town of Brumunddal in Ringsaker municipality on Wednesday afternoon.

“The fire was a result from a tree that swept over a high voltage line, which ignited the grass,” says Kjartan Waage, Operations Manager in the Inland Police District of Hamar Arbeiderblad, about the fire that extinguished the same day.

On Thursday, there were grass fires at Veavågen in Rogaland, Karmøy, Ørje in Østfold, Sandsli in Bergen, Hordaland. Against the NRK, the Directorate of Security and Emergency Planning (DSB) has asked people to be careful.

“The foliage is growing green now and that lowers forest fire risk. It’s worst now during spring when grass, trees and shrubs are old and dry,” said Anne Rygh Pedersen, Head of Division, to the canal.

“You can keep up to date via the forest fire warnings on YR, but be aware that the alert is a bit cautious, so you should be a little extra vigilant during this period,” added Pedersen.

