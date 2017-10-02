Large-scale damage after storms hit Norway

The fire department had to evacuate at least 20 people on Monday after a river in West Agder flooded. Many places in the country are reporting weather damage.

Violent winds and an unusual amount of rain have led to widespread flooding and other weather related damage in Telemark, Trøndelag, Rogaland, and elsewhere in the country.

In Lindesnes in West Agder, a motorist’s vehicle was swept away by the flooding River Audna. The Agder police told NTB that the person was driving when the water overtook the car.

In a press release, the police in Agder warned drivers following several serious events related to the weather.

‘The police strongly encourage the public to take the weather into account, and use common sense on the roads.

We especially warn you about driving a car near where there are large bodies of water,’ said Audun Eide, Operations Manager in Agder Police District.

Ferry cancelled

Color Line cancelled the morning ferry from Sandefjord to Strømstad due to the storm, reported Tønsbergs Blad newspaper.

The police in Nordland gave warnings of strong winds, asking for loose objects to be strapped down, and boat moorings checked.

A number of roads are reported closed around the country. According to NRK news, approximately 50 roads are closed in southern Norway due to flooding.

