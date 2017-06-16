Oslo police made large weapons seizure on Majorstua in Oslo

Several weapons were seized in an apartment at Majorstua in Oslo, including several machetes. The Police have handed over a man in the apartment to health care.

The newspaper VG were the first to report about the seizure and hour long action, which took place in Kirkeveien at Majorstua at around 10 pm on Thursday.

– We have seized a great deal of weapons, including several machetes. A person in the apartment is handed over to health care, his condition is not yet clear. Now the investigation will focus on the reason why he had so many weapons in the apartment, says Operations Manager in the Oslo police, Åste Tanem.

She emphasizes that the man is not arrested, and that there have been no incidents involving the weapons.

Several hand guns

The Police do not want to say anything about how they obtained information about the weapons.

Witnesses have told VG that dozens of weapons were seized in the operation in which three police cars were involved. The police made several rounds from the apartment out to the cars carrying weapons. They brought with them a machine gun, shotguns, machetes and pistols, the paper reports.

