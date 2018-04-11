Lavrov promises to look at Frode Berg’s case

NRK news wrote that Børge Brende of Høyre (H) was in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday in connection with the job as head of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

On the agenda of the visit was the situation in Syria and the tense international situation in general. He met the Russian Foreign Minister.

Brende, the former Foreign Minister, discussed the situation of Frode Berg with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, who promised to look at it.

“I know Sergei Lavrov well from my four years as Foreign Minister,and I think it was quite natural that I took advantage of this opportunity to address the situation of Frode Berg,” said Brende to NRK.

According to Brende, he got a clear promise from Lavrov.

‘’Sergey Lavrov told me, ‘’Børge, I promise that I will look into this matter and apply myself to it. That was something I appreciated,’’said Brende.

Frode Berg is in prison in Moscow, charged with espionage. He denies punishment and is working toward release and waiver of the charges against him. Following the conversation, a representative of the Norwegian embassy will meet Frode Berg in prison on Wednesday.

Brende said he personally met Berg in Finnmark and knows that the situation for both him and his family is difficult. That’s why he thought it was important to mention the case to such a central politician as Lavrov.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today