Lavrov to attend the liberation anniversary in Kirkenes

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, will attend the forthcoming liberation anniversary in Finnmark in October.

This was confirmed by Timur Chekanov at the Russian Embassy in Oslo according to High North News.

On October 25th this year it is 75 years since the Soviet liberation. 2,122 Soviet soldiers lost their lives during the offensive that Russia led during the liberation. The ceremony will take place in Kirkenes.

Previously, several wanted Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin to be invited, but according to earlier anniversaries of the liberation, Russia will be represented by its Foreign Minister.Lavrov was also present during the 70th anniversary celebration in 2014.

