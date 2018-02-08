Police still to be armed at Oslo Airport

Law Enforcement Granted Extension of Armament at Oslo Airport

The Norwegian Ministry of Justice has granted an eight week extension of police armament at Oslo Airport (Oslo Lufthavn, Gardermoen). The current 90 day permit granted to airport police enforcement was issued by the Ministry in November, 2017.

27 MILLION PASSENGERS

Oslo Airport (located in within greater Ullensaker, Norway) is the 2nd busiest commercial airport within the Nordic countries and serviced over 27 million passengers in 2017. The airport has generally accessible open areas and few standard security measures and would potentially suffer extensive damage without active police diligence.

Oslo police have also applied for armed policing capabilities within the city center. This application for expanded use of force is still under review by the Ministry.

