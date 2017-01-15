Lawyer, John Elden, says it is ‘illegal to make someone stateless’

The government has violated the law by depriving Mahad Abib Mahamud (30) of his Norwegian citizenship, said lawyer, John Christian Elden.

The biomedical laboratory scientist, Mahamud, has lived in Norway for 17 years, but the UDI Immigration authorities want to deport him from the country because they believe he lied on his asylum application, and claim that he really comes from neighbouring Djibouti, reported VG newspaper.

‘There are certain international laws that declare it illegal to make any individual stateless. Norway allows only one nationality, and if he had another nationality 17 years ago, he was obliged to abandon it when he received Norwegian citizenship’, said Elden.

‘There is also no other country that has claimed he is their citizen. Why has Norway no better things to do than to challenge international law by attacking a clever engineer’, he continued.

Additionally, law professor, Mads Andenæs at the University of Oslo, believes that UDI’s decisions are invalid. He believes Mahad is very likely to succeed in proving so at the trial, which is set for February 21st.

According to Klassekampen newspaper, the Immigration Appeals lawyer, in court, will emphasise Mahamud’s language skills, and question interviews with his family and ex-wife, which they believe weaken Mahamud’s explanation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today