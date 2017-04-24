Le Pen’s policy implies great uncertainty according to Minister for Foreign Affairs

Minister for Foreign Affairs Børge Brende (Conservatives) emphasizes that Norway needs a France that is an influential and strong partner in European cooperation.

In his comment to NTB on the first round of presidential election in France, Brende assumes that it will be centre candidate Emmanuel Macron against right-wing Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential elections.

– For Norway it is important that France will continue to be an influential and strong partner in further European cooperation, and in security policy.

Le Pen’s program violates important European liberal values and involves significant uncertainty about the way forward and for France’s role in Europe, Brende said.

He emphasizes that a strong and unified Europe is important for common solutions in foreign and security policy.

– Macron and Le Pen provide completely different answers to these challenges. France faces two distinct alternatives. It is now up to French voters to decide, Brende said.

He is generally concerned that politicians in several places in Europe are winning with what Brende thinks are simplified answers to complex problems.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, Brende emphasizes that Norway will strive to have good cooperation with France, which is Norway’s fifth largest trading partner.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today