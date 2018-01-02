At least 199 asylum seekers lost their residency due to lying

In 2017, at least 199 asylum seekers who had been granted residency in Norway have been found to have lied. TV 2 has obtained the numbers.

The Immigration Unit of the Police has established a separate team working specifically on cases where they believe residency permits were granted under wrongful information reveal, known as recall cases.

Police attorney Arne Fjellstad in Bergen says he believes there may be more such cases among the 16,754 asylum seekers who have received residence permits after the refugee crisis in 2015.

“It will be naive to believe there are no more,” he told TV 2.

All of the 199 who had their residency revoked had previously been believed to have been honest by UDI or the Immigration Commission (UNE).

For the last three years, 1,880 people have had their Norwegian residence permits revoked, according to figures from the Directorate of Immigration. At least 437 of these are former asylum seekers.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today