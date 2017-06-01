Family owned Leiv Vidar devoured by food giant

The family company Leiv Vidar has been sold to the food giant Scandza. The sausage manufacturer from Hønefoss has been active since 1950.

Scandza is best known as the owner of Synnøve Finden, but also has a number of other brands; such as Sørlandschips, Karen Volf, Bröderna Nilsson, Berit Nordstand, Rå and sausage producer Finsbråten, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

– This has been a large part of my life, so it is clear that there are some mixed feelings. I think this is a good solution. I am 67 years old and have been in charge since 1975, says owner Arne Vidar.

No interest to take over

As his daughters had no interest in taking over the family business, which was started by master butcher Leiv Vidar in 1950, he believes the time to sell was right.

Neither party will comment on the purchase price, but Chairman Jan Bodd in Scandza is pleased to bring the sausage makers under his wings.

– I think Leiv Vidar is one of Norway’s strongest brands in this industry, says Bodd.

