The Liberal Party with plans for 60,000 new jobs a year

Removing Employer’s tax in regions with high unemployment is among the 30 measures The Liberal Party believes will be able to double the number of new jobs in the private sector.

“New businesses and self-employed people create somewhere between 20,000-30,000 new jobs each year.

The goal of the Liberals is to double this they state in a private sector Employment Growth Plan, presented by the party on Monday.

“Promoting new jobs is crucial for Norway’s welfare state,” says deputy leader Terje Breivik, NTB.

Most of the 30 proposals in the plan have been mentioned before. Here, attention is paid to self-employed and female entrepreneurs, business simplification, climate-friendly industrial growth, cuts in wealth taxes and corporate taxation, as well as reductions in the sick pay scheme and increased mandatory activities for the youngest receipients of unemployment benefit.

Some of the measures have not been widely discussed before. This applies, for example, to the proposal to flag all critical public ICT issues, as well as to remove or reduce the employer’s contribution in areas or high unemployment.

In addition, ” The education society ” is launched, a tax incentive scheme that will stimulate companies to invest in further education and competence raising.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

————