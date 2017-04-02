The Liberals will not ban circumcision of children

The Liberals (Venstre) will not impose age limits on ritual circumcision of boys.

A majority of the Congress rejected several proposals to bring change the party program to include that boys must reach a certain age and have given informed consent prior to ritual circumcision.

In Jewish tradition, circumcision happens when a boy is eight days old. The procedure is an important part of Jewish identity. Also among Muslims, circumcision is compulsory.

At their national congress two weeks ago, a similar proposal was withdrawn.

