Limited progress for gay rights worlwide

A new report shows that fewer countries legally prohibit homosexual relationships than they did ten years ago, but violence and abuse against gays remain widespread.

Marriage between same-sex partners is now legal in 23 countries, and 43 countries prohibit hate crimes committed due to, among other things, sexual orientation. According to Reuter’s news agency, the report was released by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

The organization works for the rights of sexual-orientation minorities. ILGA wrote that despite progress, attacks on LHBTQ people are still common.

In Russia, more than 100 gay men were arrested and tortured in the state of Chechnya in April. The number of countries that criminalise same-sex sexual activity has fallen from 92 in 2006, to 72 today, but in eight countries, among them Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Sudan, sex between people of the same gender can lead to the death penalty.

‘Hate crime against LHBT people is truly noticeable in today’s world’, said co-author of the report, Aengus Carroll.

LHBTQ includes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and ‘queer’, which in Norwegian is translatable as ‘skeiv’.

