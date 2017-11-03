Listhaug announces reorganization of social assistance scheme

A report shows that the percentage of immigrants receiving social assistance has increased by over 30% in the past four years. Sylvi Listhaug has announced changes to the scheme.

In a survey Proba Social Research has done for KS, it’s shown that among persons without an immigrant background, the percentage of recipients has fallen by 5%, according to NRK news.

The Minister for Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug, believes that the development is not sustainable from a long-term perspective.

‘Therefore, more people have to work before we can say that we are satisfied. There’s a big job to be done, and I think we have to change some of the arrangements too. We will work on this in the future,’ said the minister.

According to Political Director at KS, Helge Eide, the growth in recent years has mainly been due to increased immigration of people who have a very weak foundation in being able to manage themselves. He believes that the increased social assistance share among immigrants is only temporary.

‘Among Norwegians born from those with an immigrant background, dependence on social assistance is lower than in the rest of the population. So even if we see challenges with first-generation immigrants, it’s a temporary problem if we look at the group together’, said Eide.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today