Listhaug beats Thommessen in readership searches

68% of respondents said the Listhaug case had made a strong impression on them, while fewer report the same about the ‘’metoo’’ story, parliament, and Trump.

This was shown in the ‘Agenda Tracker’ survey for the first quarter of the year. It is a collaboration between communications agencies, PR operators, the media surveillance and analysis company, Retriever, and the polling company, ‘YouGov’.

45, 38 and 34% respectively stated that ‘’#MeToo’’, the construction affair at parliament, and Donald Trump had made a strong impression in recent months.

Scandal-filled start to the year

“It has been a scandal-filled start of the year, and for the first time in a while, it’s not the war in Syria or Donald Trump that made the strongest impression on people.

However, those who managed to avoid the big scandals were the Norwegian Olympic delegation, who accounted for the bulk of the quarter’s happiness,” said Nikolai Riibe, advisor in the PR operators.

Figures from ‘Retriever ‘ showed that the Winter Olympics gained the most attention in the first quarter of 2018, with 24,514 spreads. Then followed ‘#MeToo’ disclosures, and stories about the US president.

Of the eleven largest media cases for the quarter, only the Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang had been perceived positively among most people. Among the remaining cases,there were virtually no happy things, and the governments talks on Jeløya were the closest we get.

People missed Paralympics coverage

Not surprisingly, it was the Winter Olympics which experience the best coverage in the media during the past three months.

At the same time, there were few things among the eleven largest stories that were perceived as poorly covered. After the Winter Olympics, there was the building scandal at parliament, the Sylvi Listhaug case, and #MeToo where people were most pleased with the coverage.

“There has been a lot of pressure in the media in recent months, something very many have noted. Almost no one is dissatisfied with the coverage of the Winter Olympics, and only two out of ten are dissatisfied with the coverage of the building scandal at parliament, or the Sylvi Listhaug case. Half of us think, however, that the coverage of the Paralympics had not been sufficient,” said Sigmund Wøien, acting analyst at Retriever.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today