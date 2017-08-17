Listhaug will confiscate parent’s residence permits

Listhaug wants to confiscate parent’s residence permits

Minister for Immigration, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) has proposed that parents who send children to a Koran school abroad may risk losing their residence permit.

‘Parents who send their children to a Koranic school in their home country should have their residence permit withdrawn. It is horrible to think that children are exposed to this in 2017.

We must stand up for these children when the parents don’t and put our foot down,’ said the immigration and integration minister, Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) to Vårt Land newspaper.

The Dansk Folkeparti (Danish People’s Party) recently announced a similar proposal in the Danish parliament after the summer holiday, and it’s believed that this will gain a majority with the support of the Socialdemokraterne (Social Democrats) and Socialistisk Folkeparti (Socialist People’s Party).

Listhaug wants the same to be introduced in Norway

‘By withdrawing the residence permit from the parents, it’s a clear signal of what Norwegian society thinks about this,’ said Listhaug.

Jan Bøhler, parliamentary representative of the Arbeiderpartiet (Labour Party – Ap) in Oslo, doesn’t dismiss the idea.

‘There are children sent to Koran schools in, for example, Somalia against their own will, and they experience rough treatment,’ said Bøhler to Vårt Land.

He said the most important thing is to find out how many children this applies to, and if they are there voluntarily.

