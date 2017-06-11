Listhaug dubbed damned racist bitch

Labour politician dubs Listhaug a damned racist bitch

City Council Politician, Gjermund O. Bjørnhaug (Labour), is chastised by his own party after calling Sylvi Listhaug a ‘ damned racist bitch ‘ in a Facebook post.

Bjørnhaug wrote the comment in a reply to one Minister of Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug’s (Progress Party), Facebook posts. The statement was made as an answer to a post in which Listhaug chastised Ap and Sp for rejecting a proposal to revoke special benefits from refugees, according to VG. VG were the first to report the case.

Bjørnhaug who, among other things, is a member of the municipal council in Arendal, says he does not regret the comment.

– No, not at all. That statement, which I believe I can defend, I vouch 100 percent for, Bjørn Dahl tells the newspaper. He also says that he believes that Listhaug, “who to a large degree demean others through her rhetoric and policies, has to endure this kind of utterings.”

Deplorable wording

Labour Party Secretary, Kjersti Stenseng, says to Nettavisen that she does not think that Bjørnhaug’s wording belongs in the political debate.

– First of all I will have a talk with him. We certainly do not tolerate this, she says to the newspaper.

Espen Teigen, List Haugs political adviser, says Bjørn Dahl’s comment shows little knowledge of himself.

– It’s sad and unacceptable. I’m used to banning and deleting comments from extremists and other kinds of online trolls. Now we need to spend time on a prominent Labor politician. I had expected more of someone who is elected by the people, says Teigen.

